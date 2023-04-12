Kelley. Janis Sue Apr 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANIS SUE KELLEY, 74, Culloden, WV, died Sun., Apr. 2, 2023, in Cabell Health Care Center; born Jan. 24, 1949, in Chillicothe, OH, dau. of late Elmer & Mary Ann (Keaton) Yoe.Survivors: children, Jennifer Huggett (Danny), Paul Jr. (Shirley), John, Michael (Karma) & Anthony Kelley; four granddaus.; sibs., Linda Huffman (Robert), Monna Redden, JR Yoe (Donna).Viewing 10am, 11am service Wed., Apr. 5, Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, OH, by Will Basham. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News CHURCH LISTINGS Boone County Woman’s journey has led to April becoming West Virginia’s FND month Scraggs addresses County Commission Community seeks answers for Harts Community Center Parents, staff condemn condemn BOE decision to cut social workers Lincoln County Records BACK IN TIME Assessor, Sheriff release statements on lawsuit Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.