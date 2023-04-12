Thank you for Reading.

JANIS SUE KELLEY, 74, Culloden, WV, died Sun., Apr. 2, 2023, in Cabell Health Care Center; born Jan. 24, 1949, in Chillicothe, OH, dau. of late Elmer & Mary Ann (Keaton) Yoe.

Survivors: children, Jennifer Huggett (Danny), Paul Jr. (Shirley), John, Michael (Karma) & Anthony Kelley; four granddaus.; sibs., Linda Huffman (Robert), Monna Redden, JR Yoe (Donna).

