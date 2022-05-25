Thank you for Reading.

KECIA MARIE MEADE, 27, of Hamlin, WV, daughter of Jennifer Lawson and Harrison Meade, died May 15 in St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 23 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV; burial following in Yeager Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.

