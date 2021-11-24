KAYLEE MARIE "KAYLEE BUG" HARRIS of West Hamlin, born: January 6, 2006, passed away: November 12, 2021 at the age of Fifteen years, Ten months and Six days of age.
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents; Harriet Marie Harris and Noah Henry Harris, grandfathers; James T. Ramey Jr. and Marvin Lee Curtis Sr..
Kaylee was always such a happy girl. Her laugh and smile were contagious. She enjoyed being outside, going to school and absolutely loved pigs. She was nosey and loved to people watch, especially men. She was extremly close with her sisters Aubree and Kinslee and brother Brantlee. They kept her entertained.
She is survived by her parents; Kristin and Lee Curtis of West Hamlin, WV, two sisters; Aubree Curtis of West Hamlin, WV, Kinslee Curtis of West Hamlin, WV, one brother; Brantlee Scites of West Hamlin, grandmothers; Joan Harris of West Hamlin, WV and Donna Curtis of Washington Court House, OH, special aunt; Betty Hager of Hamlin, WV, aunt and uncle; Amanda and Josh Peyton of Hamlin, WV, uncle; Travis West (Nichole Barrett) of OH, two cousins; Addysen Peyton and Ryleigh Peyton of Hamlin, WV and a host of family and friends.
She was adored by all her family and friends. Her personality made her so easy to fall in love with her. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service was 11a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Rexal "Rick" Cooper officiating. Interment followed in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, WV. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.