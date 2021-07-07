JUNIOR ASTER ADKINS 82, of Ranger, WV passed away Thursday June 17, 2021. He was born November 30, 1938 a son of the late Aster and Mollie Tipton Adkins. He is survived by his son Dennis Adkins of Ranger; daughter Santana Napier (Chuck) of Ironton, OH.
Funeral service 1 p.m., Thursday June 24, 2021 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home West Hamlin, WV with K. D. Bragg officiating. Burial will follow at Sanders Cemetery Ranger, WV with military honors by American Legion Post 111 of Hamlin. Social distancing and wearing a mask encouraged. Friends may express their condolences at handleyfh.com.