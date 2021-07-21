JUNIE MARIE ELKINS HAGER CONLEY Branchland, WV, widow of Ronald Hager & Paul Conley, died Tue., July 13, 2021. A homemaker.
Viewing 11am, noon service Fri., July 16, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Franklin Cem., Branchland.
