Thank you for Reading.

JUNIE MARIE ELKINS HAGER CONLEY Branchland, WV, widow of Ronald Hager & Paul Conley, died Tue., July 13, 2021. A homemaker.

Viewing 11am, noon service Fri., July 16, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Franklin Cem., Branchland.

Tags

Recommended for you