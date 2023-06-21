Julie Ann Topping Jun 21, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JULIE ANN TOPPING, 52, Branchland, WV, wife of Charles Cooper, died Wed., May 31, 2023. Catholic Comm. Svcs. Employee.Viewing noon, 1pm service Wed., June 7, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial in Adkins-Cummings Cem., Sias. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Ranger man charged with four felonies Upcoming annual event to commence 'All together now' theme for summer library club WVU announces another merger BACK IN TIME DAY-BY-DAY Lincoln County Records CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.