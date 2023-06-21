Thank you for Reading.

JULIE ANN TOPPING, 52, Branchland, WV, wife of Charles Cooper, died Wed., May 31, 2023. Catholic Comm. Svcs. Employee.

Viewing noon, 1pm service Wed., June 7, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial in Adkins-Cummings Cem., Sias.

