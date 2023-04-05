Thank you for Reading.

Julian Weldon Martin
JULIAN WELDON MARTIN, age 86 of Charleston, WV died peacefully in hospice care on March 24. His family was at his side and he was surrounded by love. Julian was born October 2, 1936, in Emmons, WV. He was the oldest of the five children of Ruth and Ernest Weldon Martin.

Julian was an all-conference football player at Saint Albans High School graduating in 1954. He went on to West Virginia University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1959. He remained an avid Mountaineer fan his entire life. Having achieved his degree, he worked in the chemical industry including as a rocket scientist in the area of propellant development.

