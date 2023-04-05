JULIAN WELDON MARTIN, age 86 of Charleston, WV died peacefully in hospice care on March 24. His family was at his side and he was surrounded by love. Julian was born October 2, 1936, in Emmons, WV. He was the oldest of the five children of Ruth and Ernest Weldon Martin.
Julian was an all-conference football player at Saint Albans High School graduating in 1954. He went on to West Virginia University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1959. He remained an avid Mountaineer fan his entire life. Having achieved his degree, he worked in the chemical industry including as a rocket scientist in the area of propellant development.
His career and life path took a major turn in 1961 when he volunteered for John F. Kennedy's Peace Corps, becoming West Virginia's first representative. He completed Peace Corps training at UCLA prior to two years in Nigeria, where he taught chemistry and coached track. His team won the inaugural West Africa Peace Corps Track Meet. On his return from Africa, he served as the first full-time Foreign Student Advisor at West Virginia University from 1964-66. While in this role, he helped integrate the barbershops in Morgantown. He then traveled extensively, often hitchhiking. He spent time in all 48 continental states. This time included work as a substitute teacher in the San Francisco Bay area.
After coming home to West Virginia, he returned to teaching full time. He taught a combination of physical science, chemistry, and physics at Duval High School from 1977-1998. He also taught his students beyond the core curriculum. He encouraged independent thought and intellectual curiosity. He frequently inspired wonder and awe in the classroom. He was a committed teacher and many students credit him with instilling the confidence to pursue greater achievements than they thought possible.
In retirement, he increased his focus on preserving the natural beauty of West Virginia. He was devoted to preserving clean air, water, and the mountains of our state. He served on the Kanawha State Forest Foundation and the board of the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy. He led many trips to Kayford Mountain revealing firsthand and teaching about the destruction inherent to mountain top removal. Throughout his life, he demonstrated a willingness to stand up to the status quo when he found it unjust. This continued until he was physically unable to continue the effort. He was an inspiration and hero to many students, friends, and family.
Julian was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Ellen Wilson. He is survived by the mothers of his children, Linda Martin and Joyce Crews. He was a loving, devoted father. He is survived by his children Bess McKay, Jeff Pellegrin, Elizabeth Pellegrin, Luke Martin and his sisters Mary Martin, Lou Ann Martin-Rogers, and Melanie Hickerson. He is also survived by too many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends to name or to count.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 12 - 3 p.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Service to follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be held on a future date at Barker Cemetery, Ashford.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy at wvhighlands.org.