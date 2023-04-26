Julian Weldon Martin Apr 26, 2023 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JULIAN WELDON MARTIN, 86, Charleston, WV, died March 24, 2023, in hospice care. Duval HS teacher many yrs.Viewing 12-3pm, 3pm service Sat., Apr. 22, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Lincoln County Records Board continues to address social worker cuts DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME ASW Wrestling returns to Williamson LACKEY: Sheds Drone Boyz do it again Teachers leading innovative mathematics Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.