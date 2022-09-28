Thank you for Reading.

JUDY GAIL COOK, 67, passed away September 15, 2022.

Funeral service was 12 p.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Visitation was 11 a .m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

