JUDY GAIL COOK, 67, passed away September 15, 2022.Funeral service was 12 p.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Visitation was 11 a .m. to 12 p.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.