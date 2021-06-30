JUDY DOWDY, 67, Danville, WV, died Fri., June 18, 2021, in CAMC, Mem. Div. Hosp. Charleston, WV; born April 11, 1954 in Harts, dau. of late Bill & Melfa Belcher; widow of Don Dowdy; also predeceased by:sibs., Creola Thomas, Glenna Bryant, Bob Vance, Doug Belcher; in-laws, James & Marian Dowdy.
Survivors: dau., Valarie (Christopher) Dillon; grandchild, Preston Dillon; sibs., Debra Gore, Charlotte Clark, Mary Fulton; Ronnie, Gary & Billy Ray Belcher; sisters-in-law, Pat Dowdy and Patricia “Geishi” Dingess.
Visitation will be held from 1:00pm until 3:00pm, June 21, 2021 at Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.