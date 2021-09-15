Thank you for Reading.

JUDY DELORES WILEY (NEACE), 75, widow of Edward Wiley, daughter of the late John Edward and Helen Pauline Neace, died Thursday September 2, 2021.

She is survived by one sister, Margaret Neace, daughter, Valerie Adkins, two granddaughter, Santana Napier & Brandi Kruk, six great grandchildren, David, James, Trevian, Addy, Rocki and Isabelle.

Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

