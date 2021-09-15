Judy Delores Wiley (Neace) Sep 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUDY DELORES WILEY (NEACE), 75, widow of Edward Wiley, daughter of the late John Edward and Helen Pauline Neace, died Thursday September 2, 2021.She is survived by one sister, Margaret Neace, daughter, Valerie Adkins, two granddaughter, Santana Napier & Brandi Kruk, six great grandchildren, David, James, Trevian, Addy, Rocki and Isabelle.Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Margaret Neace Addy Isabelle David James Helen Pauline Neace Granddaughter Recommended for you Latest News Event brings record amount of naloxone to 17 counties Huggins, WVU interested in Austin Ball LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Grace Chaffins crowned Miss Panther, Shimp named Mr. Panther Panthers travel to Oak Hill; look to win third straight game Hamlin hosts BBQ Bash COVID spread continues in Lincoln Griffithsville man arrested on suspected drug charges Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.