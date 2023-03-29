JUDITH LANE PLUMLEY 79, a lifelong resident of Hamlin, WV gained her angel wings and went on to be with her heavenly father on March 23, 2023 at her home on Middle Creek Road, after a difficult battle with lung cancer.
Judy, the daughter of Maggie Yeager Harris (Elmo) and Clifford Slone, was born on 27 September 1943 in West Hamlin, WV. In 1959 she married the love of her life, Wilfred Plumley Sr., going on to have five children: Wilfred Jr, Douglas, Dallas, Bonnie and Rodney; eleven grandchildren; four step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. God blessed them with over 63 years of sharing their lives together.
Judy was an extremely loving and caring lady, whose home was always filled with warmth and kindness, and she had a tremendous passion for quilting. However, her greatest pastime was being a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She took great pride in talking about her grandkids and loved being with all her children. She retired from the Hamlin Wellness Center and also spent many years working at the Snak Shak in Hamlin. She so loved to help other people. Judy will be missed greatly by not only her husband, children, and grandchildren, but also the many nieces, nephews, many friends. Additionally, two special friends, Earl Mullins and Dennis Crawford, who were like family.
Judy was predeceased by her parents, one half-brother, Wayne and son, Douglas Lane, son-in-law, Bo McComas, and daughter-in-law Kimberly Plumley. She is survived by her husband Wilfred Sr, and their children Wilfred Plumley Jr. (Suk Hyon), Dallas Plumley (Lee Ann), Bonnie Sparks (Jim), and Rodney Plumley (Teresa) as well as thirty-one total grandchildren and two on the way.
We would like to thank the loving hearts of two special ladies, Leona Adkins and Debra Scites, who went above board to help with the extra care that was needed to provide comfort to our mother. Special thanks for Hospice being a part of helping us care for our mother at home.
The family requests that any flowers or notes be sent to Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, WV.
There was a celebration of her life on Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m., preceded by a viewing at 12 p.m., at Koontz Funeral Home. Judy was buried at Plumley Cemetery in Griffithsville, WV.