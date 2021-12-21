Joshua Elijah Holley Dec 21, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOSHUA ELIJAH HOLLEY, 32, Griffithsville, WV, died Tue., Dec. 14, 2021, at home.Viewing noon, 1pm service Mon., Dec. 20, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek; burial in Stowers Fam. Cem., Griffithsville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Burial Joshua Elijah Holley Noon Curry Alum Creek Viewing Recommended for you Latest News Southern West Virginia Calendar Lincoln County routs Buffalo in season opener Lady Panthers pick up first wins of season against Buffalo and Scott DAY-BY-DAY ASW to honor late commentator Letters to Santa Herd locks down EKU, 80-69 Shimp, Smith garners All-State selection for Class AAA Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.