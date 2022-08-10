Joshua Brian Hall Aug 10, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOSHUA BRIAN HALL, 34, Branchland, WV, died Thur., July 21, 2022, in St. Mary's Med. Cntr., Huntington; son of late Charlie and Mary Faye Hall.Survivors: siblings, David, Charlie, Isaac, Stephen, Michael, and Donna.No service scheduled, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek assisted the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charlie Thur. Michael Stephen Isaac Donna David Recommended for you Latest News Local teams scrambling for equipment Slew of newcomers helping Herd in different ways LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS New BOE members brought up to speed on State of Emergency Commission approves funding for water project Students round out summer with Back-to-School Carnival Health Department to conduct free clinic Aug. 11 BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.