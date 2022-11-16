Thank you for Reading.

JOSHUA ALLEN ADKINS, 41, Branchland, WV, died Fri., Oct. 28, 2022; born May 29, 1981, son of Barbara Dillon & late Allen Adkins.

Add'l. survivors: children, Kylee Jane, Alyssa Shea, Josie Sue, Patience Shelby Ann, Trevor Durral & Jacob Adkins; sis., Alicia LeAnn Adkins.

