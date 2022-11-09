Joshua Allen Adkins Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOSHUA ALLEN ADKINS, 41, Branchland, WV, died Fri., Oct. 28, 2022; born May 29, 1981, son of Barbara Dillon & late Allen Adkins.Add'l. survivors: children, Kylee Jane, Alyssa Shea, Josie Sue, Patience Shelby Ann, Trevor Durral & Jacob Adkins; sis., Alicia LeAnn Adkins.Graveside service at later date, Adkins Cem., Harless Fk., Branchland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joshua Allen Adkins Barbara Dillon Son Wv Graveside Service Date Recommended for you Latest News Republicans sweep Lincoln County races McCloud and Lucas receive Apple Certified Teacher Awards Sumerco man arrested, charged in burglary Veterans Day to be observed across region Cabell Midland student killed in I-64 accident remembered by peers, teammates BOE honors LCHS band LCHS students attend National FFA Convention Events raise $4,000 for Ranger Park Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.