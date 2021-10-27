Joseph Anthony Honaker Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOSEPH ANTHONY HONAKER, 64, of Charleston, formerly of Bluefield, passed away October 17, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.Per Joseph’s wishes, he will be cremated. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek is assisting the family with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joseph Anthony Honaker Wish Alum Creek Funeral Home Camc Memorial Hospital Arrangement Charleston Recommended for you Latest News LC's Smith, Shimp among leaders in Class AAA Panthers set to make first ever trip to Riverside on gridiron Lincoln County soccer season comes to an end in sectional play Poca rallies past Scott, remains unbeaten Free Adult Education services available in Hamlin BOE implementing recommendations from effectiveness review Pleasant View PSD board members resign Lincoln Schools continuing COVID protocols Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.