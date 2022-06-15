JOHNNY ARCH KISER 86 of Branchland, WV went to his eternal rest June 9, 2022. Johnny was born October 21, 1935 in Hubball WV. Johnny was the fifth son to the late George and Mae Kiser. He was a graduate of Guyan Valley High School class of 1954. Johnny was a retired Chief Petty Officer of the United States Navy where he proudly served 21 years. After retiring from the Navy Johnny worked for the United States Post Office for 20 years.
Johnny was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years Loretta Faye Dean Kiser. One son-in-law Clyde Dalton Jr. One grandson Casey Kiser and two great grand children Alex and Aidan Grayson and also his in-laws Delbert and Mae Dean. Johnny was preceded in death also by most of his brothers and sisters including Willis (Lorene) Kiser, Harold (Eloise) Kiser, Nick (Faye) Kiser, Billy Kiser, Doug Kiser, Mattie Kiser, Judy Kiser, Joanette Hoover, Jennifer White, Ted (Sue) Dean, Damon (Jane) Dean, Barbara Dean.
He is survived by one son Timmy (Danita) Kiser of Upper Tract, two daughters Tina Kiser (Bernie) of Branchland and Rhonda Isaacs (Frank) of Teays Valley. Six grandchildren Dustin Kiser. Hillary McNary (Nate) , Lindsey Tune (Chris), George Lee Grayson, Brandon Dalton (Violet), and Chynna Kison (Jon). Eight great grandchildren, Bentley Grayson, Eli Dalton, Iris Dalton, Casey McNary, William Lee McNary, Delaney McNary, Lilly McNary and Elliott Mae Tune. Johnny is also survived by his bothers Jerry and Marshall Kiser and sister Ann Tabor, sisters-in-law Joann Kiser and Anne Kiser.
Johnny was a deacon of Camp Branch United Baptist Church. The most important things in life to Johnny was God, his wife and family and country. Johnny enjoyed the outdoors, he was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He was known for raising those big tomatoes and enjoyed giving them to the community. He enjoyed and missed fishing and gardening with his special friend Earl Scites. Special thanks to his nephew Bodie Kiser for doing so much for him over the years. Special thanks to Wayne Nursing home for providing such compassionate care.
Funeral will be Monday, June 13, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Camp Branch United Baptist Church with Reverend Alan Frye officiating. Interment will follow at Saunders Cemetery with a Military Graveside Rites by American Legion Post #111, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.