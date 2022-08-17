JOHN PAUL KOPSOLIAS 57, of Branchland, WV. Born; October 15, 1964 passed away; August 9, 2022.
He was a great son, father and pawpaw. John was a hard worker, he had a great talent for all carpentry and is known by many for his fantastic workmanship. He would always say he was born with a hammer in his hand. John was the youngest son of the late George and Nevada (Terry) Kopsolias.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother; Carl Kopsolias, sister; Sherry Sudduth, and infant brother; John Joel Kopsolias.
He is survived by his sisters; Lisa Semeniuk, Judy Kopsolias, his daughters; Raquel Kopsolias, Karissa Rapley, stepdaughters; Brittany Egnor, Beth Egnor, Sabrina Fernald, Amanda Carter, one stepson; Joseph Gillenwater, his grandchildren; Xander White, Kristen, Tonya, Nicholas Egnor, Sam, Katie, Tristen Vaughn, Amber Cayden Vance, Juanita, Joe, Judith, Betty Carter and Daisy Mae and his beloved dog Puppers, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. He has a large family who will miss him dearly. He was loved by everyone who knew him. John was blessed to have a special lady in his life who loved him whole heartedly Ruth DeFour. John always appreciated those that assisted him during his illness. He always said how lucky he was to have such a loving family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.