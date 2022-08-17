Thank you for Reading.

John Paul Kopsolias
JOHN PAUL KOPSOLIAS 57, of Branchland, WV. Born; October 15, 1964 passed away; August 9, 2022.

He was a great son, father and pawpaw. John was a hard worker, he had a great talent for all carpentry and is known by many for his fantastic workmanship. He would always say he was born with a hammer in his hand. John was the youngest son of the late George and Nevada (Terry) Kopsolias.

