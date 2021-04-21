JOHN D. McVEY, JR., 75, of Culloden, WV, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation will be from 12 until 1 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Latest News
- Harrell, Pye help Herd softball salvage split with FAU
- WVU football: Brown gives positive reviews from scrimmage
- Naked man shot during attempted home invasion
- Alum Creek man faces sexual abuse, assault charges
- County Commission discusses water issues
- Back In Time
- A salute to the American Presidents
- A salute to the American Presidents