John Andrew Keaton

NATHAN COLE SHEPARD 18, of Salt Rock, WV born: June 19, 2004 passed away: January 16, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his uncle; Tyler Shepard and his grandfather; Gary Shepard. He was a 2022 Lincoln County High School graduate where he was a Leader in Welding Classes. He loved fishing, hunting, dirt bikes and the outdoors. He worked with his dad in his business Sheps Construction, learning his carpentry trades from him starting at the age of thirteen. He had just started his own business Sheps Welding and Iron Works. He was a member of the Local Carpenters Union #439.
He is survived by his mother; Page Shepard of Salt Rock, WV, father; Cole (Tricia) Shepard of Larkspur, CO, grandparents; Bruce and Donna Perry of Branchland, WV, Mary Shepard of Larkspur, CO, four brothers; Adam Shepard, Tanner Shepard, Tyson Shepard, Easton Shepard, uncles; Adam Perry (Eden) of Ranger, WV, Shane (Amber) Shepard of Rapid City, SD and a host of friends that became family between WV and CO. Nathan would be honored to have his friends and family to come celebrate his life.
There will be a memorial service held at 7 p.m., January 27, 2023 at Bloomingdale Baptist Church, Salt Rock, WV. Friends and family are welcome to arrive at 6:30 p.m..
Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.