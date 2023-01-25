John Andrew Keaton

Thank you for Reading.

NATHAN COLE SHEPARD 18, of Salt Rock, WV born: June 19, 2004 passed away: January 16, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his uncle; Tyler Shepard and his grandfather; Gary Shepard. He was a 2022 Lincoln County High School graduate where he was a Leader in Welding Classes. He loved fishing, hunting, dirt bikes and the outdoors. He worked with his dad in his business Sheps Construction, learning his carpentry trades from him starting at the age of thirteen. He had just started his own business Sheps Welding and Iron Works. He was a member of the Local Carpenters Union #439.

