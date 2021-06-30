JOHN ALLEN SOVINE, 68, Culloden, WV, died Friday, June 18, 2021, after a short illness; born in Hurricane, on Aug. 5, 1952, son of late Roy & Clara Sovine; also predeceased by: son, John Allen Jr. and bro., George Sovine. Glad Tidings Assembly of God member.
Survivors: wife, Marion; sons, Fritz (Crystal) of Hurricane & Larry (Christiana) Sovine of Charleston; six grandchildren; sibs., Ginger Sowards, Mildred Smith, Clarence Sovine.
Viewing noon, 1pm service Tue., June 22, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane; burial in Culloden Comm. Cem.