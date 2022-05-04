John A. Butcher May 4, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHN A. BUTCHER, 75, Barboursville, Wv, died Tue., Apr. 26, 2022.Viewing noon, 2pm service Sat., Apr. 30, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Forest Mem. Pk., Milton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wallace Funeral Home Burial John A. Butcher Mem Noon Viewing Recommended for you Latest News Miners score in seventh to spoil Herd Senior Day Smith discusses first 100 days, IDs key areas of focus to move Marshall forward LC's Kenley Kveton commits to WV Wesleyan Lincoln BOE considering football field options Results of broadband survey released Ranger water project discussed again Lincoln Journal hosts reader appreciation luncheon at Carnivore BBQ LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.