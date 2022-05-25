Thank you for Reading.

JESSIE LENZO EGNOR, 79, Yawkey, WV, died Fri., May 6, 2022, at home; predeceased by: mother, father, sibs. and mother-in-law. USMC Cpl. retiree in 1971; RC Bottling Co. & Lowes retiring in 1995.

Survivors: wife of 53 years, Janet Sue Egnor; sons, William D. & Timothy S. Egnor, both of Yawkey.

Viewing 10am, 11am service Fri., May 13, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, by Craig Gillenwater; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Mem. State Vets. Cem., Dunbar.

Recommended for you