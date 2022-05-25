Jessie Lenzo Egnor May 25, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JESSIE LENZO EGNOR, 79, Yawkey, WV, died Fri., May 6, 2022, at home; predeceased by: mother, father, sibs. and mother-in-law. USMC Cpl. retiree in 1971; RC Bottling Co. & Lowes retiring in 1995.Survivors: wife of 53 years, Janet Sue Egnor; sons, William D. & Timothy S. Egnor, both of Yawkey.Viewing 10am, 11am service Fri., May 13, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, by Craig Gillenwater; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Mem. State Vets. Cem., Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Kemper adds DII All-American from Shepherd Dept. of Education to honor Golden Horseshoe winners Burns brings education background to BOE COVID money available for housing Dept. of Education to honor Golden Horseshoe winners Familly Board Game Night at hit at LCHS McGrady, Adkins given top honors Scenes from the Hamlin Street Fair Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.