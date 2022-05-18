Jessie Lenzo Egnor May 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JESSIE LENZO EGNOR, 79, Yawkey, WV, died Fri., May 6, 2022, at home. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, siblings & mother-in-law. USMC Cpl. retiree. RC Bottling Co. & Lowes retiree.Survivors: wife of 53 years, Janet Sue Egnor of Yawkey; sons, William Dale Egnor and Timothy Scott Egnor, both of Yawkey.Viewing 10am, 11am service Fri., May 13, Curry Funeral Home. Alum Creek, by Craig Gillenwater; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Mem. Vets. Cem., Dunbar. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Ashley Judd talks about mental health after mother’s death Exhibit about Hatfield-McCoy Feud to display in Williamson DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME CHURCH LISTINGS Pistore excited to join school board Hamlin Street Fair set for May 21 Babydog, Gov. Justice present check to LCOC Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.