Thank you for Reading.

JESSIE LENZO EGNOR, 79, Yawkey, WV, died Fri., May 6, 2022, at home. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, siblings & mother-in-law. USMC Cpl. retiree. RC Bottling Co. & Lowes retiree.

Survivors: wife of 53 years, Janet Sue Egnor of Yawkey; sons, William Dale Egnor and Timothy Scott Egnor, both of Yawkey.

Viewing 10am, 11am service Fri., May 13, Curry Funeral Home. Alum Creek, by Craig Gillenwater; burial in Donel C. Kinnard Mem. Vets. Cem., Dunbar.

Recommended for you