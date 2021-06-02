JESSIE JAMES ADKINS, 78, West Hamlin, WV, husband of Marlene Adkins, died Thur., May 20, 2021. Super Valu, Milton retiree.
Viewing 1pm, May 25, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, 2pm service; burial in Lucas Cem., West Hamlin.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
JESSIE JAMES ADKINS, 78, West Hamlin, WV, husband of Marlene Adkins, died Thur., May 20, 2021. Super Valu, Milton retiree.
Viewing 1pm, May 25, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, 2pm service; burial in Lucas Cem., West Hamlin.