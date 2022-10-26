Jerry Anthony Yeager Oct 26, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JERRY ANTHONY YEAGER, 51, Hamlin, WV, died Mon., Oct. 17, 2022, husband of Lauren Summers Yeager,. He was IT Coordinator for Southwest Community Action.Viewing 11am, noon service Thur., Oct. 20. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. burial in Yeager Cem., Branchland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jerry Anthony Yeager Lauren Summers Yeager Funeral Home Burial Southwest Husband Wv Recommended for you Latest News D'Antoni, Kinsey talk Herd in SBC Media Days (copy) No timeline given for return of Marshall’s Rasheen Ali Soccer seasons come to an end in sectional play for LC LCHS building and trades program off to busy start in 2022 BUSINESS: Carnivore BBQ part of the local landscape Multiple agencies represented at flatwater trails conference Southern West Virginia Calendar CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.