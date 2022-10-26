Thank you for Reading.

JERRY ANTHONY YEAGER, 51, Hamlin, WV, died Mon., Oct. 17, 2022, husband of Lauren Summers Yeager,. He was IT Coordinator for Southwest Community Action.

Viewing 11am, noon service Thur., Oct. 20. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. burial in Yeager Cem., Branchland.

Tags

Recommended for you