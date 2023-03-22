Thank you for Reading.

Jeremy Dale Johnson
JEREMY DALE JOHNSON, 45, of Sumerco, WV, found eternal peace on Saturday, March 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by the joy of his life, baby Guilliams; his paternal grandparents, Howard and Freda Johnson, and maternal grandfather, Walter Lovejoy.

Those left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, and wife of 25 years, Julie Johnson, three beautiful children who he loved and adored, Hannah and Michael Guilliams, Karrah Johnson, and Jeremy Hayden Johnson.

