Jennie Lynn Rice Mar 9, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JENNIE LYNN RICE, 58, Harts, WV, died Thur., Feb. 24, 2022.Viewing 11am, noon service Mon., Feb. 28, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville; Jennie’s wishes, following service, her remains were cremated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennie Lynn Rice Hart Wish Noon Funeral Home Chapmanville Thur. Recommended for you Latest News Nester shines again as Marshall softball takes two Guyan Valley Lady Wildcats finish undefeated on hardwood Harts Middle wins LBC championship Marshall men fall to WKU 78-69 Mountaineers finish off TCU 70-64 Lincoln County football coaches meets with returning, incoming players Commission signs MOU in opioid suit COVID-19 no longer continuing topic for BOE meetings Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.