JEFFREY DARE McCALLISTER,68, Hurricane, WV, died suddenly of heart failure; born Dec. 21, 1954, son of Carol of Culloden & late Charles J. McCallister in Detroit MI. He graduated from Milton HSCarbide retiree. Add'l. survivors: son, Tyler (Emme) of Hurricane; sisters, Sheri (Dave) Aquilina of Newark, CA, Susan (Zac) Carter of Culloden. Memorial later time.