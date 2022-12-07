Jason Allen “Jay” Doughty Dec 7, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JASON ALLEN "JAY" DOUGHTY, 45, Supply, NC, formally Sod, WV died Mon., Nov. 28, 2022; born May 29, 1977. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Nc Jason Allen Doughty Sod Supply Recommended for you Latest News Marshall football notebook: Cumberlander earns bragging rights after career day Gifts for loved ones that don't break the bank Best Christmas movies to stream this year WV Travel Team: Virginia’s Blue Ridge sparkles with an “illuminated” Christmas Ceremony to remember those killed in attack on Pearl Harbor Man girls' team embarks on first season back after two year hiatus Green's experienced Logan team wants to prove a point Lady Tiger team shoots for a state tournament appearance Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.