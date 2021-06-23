JASON ADKINS, 91, Wayne, WV, died Thur., June 10, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House; born Sept. 9, 1929 in Kiahsville, son of late Stewart & Lucinda Queen-Adkins; also predeceased by: dau., Kathy Rose; bros., Jennings & Everette Adkins; special nephew, Mike Adkins. Korean War Vet.;Wayne Co.BoE bus driver retiree.
Survivors: wife of 63 years, Aquila Williamson-Adkins; son, Jason (Dorothy) Adkins; grandchildren Glenn and Jayne Adkins, and Jennifer Adkins; great grandchildren, Benjamin Adkins and Chloe Beaver; special sis., Polly Blankenship; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Viewing 11am Tue., June 15, Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, 1pm service by Tommy Damron and Toney Clay; military honors by VFW Post 93; burial in Greasy Rdg. Cem., Dunlow.