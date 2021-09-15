Janice Jean Flowers Sep 15, 2021 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANICE JEAN FLOWERS, 71, West Hamlin, WV., wife of Richard Flowers, died Tue., Sept. 1, 2021.Viewing 11am, Sat., Sept. 4, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Curry Chapel Cem., Lower Mud Rv., West Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janice Jean Flowers Richard Flowers Burial Funeral Home Chapel Wife Viewing Recommended for you Latest News Event brings record amount of naloxone to 17 counties Huggins, WVU interested in Austin Ball LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Grace Chaffins crowned Miss Panther, Shimp named Mr. Panther Panthers travel to Oak Hill; look to win third straight game Hamlin hosts BBQ Bash COVID spread continues in Lincoln Griffithsville man arrested on suspected drug charges Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.