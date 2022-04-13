Janice Faye Boyd Lewis Apr 13, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANICE FAYE BOYD LEWIS 65 of Madison, WV went to Heaven on Sunday, April 3, 2022.A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Funeral Home Wv Janice Faye Boyd Lewis Danville Madison Go To Heaven Recommended for you Latest News Herd looking for leaders in the secondary LC's Isaiah Smith, Nolan Shimp to play in NS Game LCCOP planning outreach event May 21 Man charged in case of escaped felon LCHD presents options for new office building Man charged in theft of military equipment from former Hobet site LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.