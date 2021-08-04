JANET W. STEVENS HARLAMERT, 83, Berea, OH, died peacefully Tue., June 29, 2021.
Survivors: husband, Paul; children, Michael Bruce (Carol), Barry, Gayle (Brian), Beth Eileen (Pat), Lydia, Beth, Timothy (Cathy) Stevens of Yawkey, WV, Laura Sperry (Craig); 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
Member of UMC, Berea; Berea Children's Home/Ohio Guidestone retiree and continued volunteering her time and services; an active participant in many community service activities and charities up to her passing.
Memorial service will be Sat., Aug. 21, at the United Methodist Church of Berea.