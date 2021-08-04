Thank you for Reading.

Janet W. Stevens Harlamert
SYSTEM

JANET W. STEVENS HARLAMERT, 83, Berea, OH, died peacefully Tue., June 29, 2021.

Survivors: husband, Paul; children, Michael Bruce (Carol), Barry, Gayle (Brian), Beth Eileen (Pat), Lydia, Beth, Timothy (Cathy) Stevens of Yawkey, WV, Laura Sperry (Craig); 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.

Member of UMC, Berea; Berea Children's Home/Ohio Guidestone retiree and continued volunteering her time and services; an active participant in many community service activities and charities up to her passing.

Memorial service will be Sat., Aug. 21, at the United Methodist Church of Berea.

Tags

Recommended for you