JANET ROBERTA ADKINS WALKER, 87, died peacefully Tue., June 22, 2021, at home at Woodlands Ret. Comm., Huntington, WV; born in Huntington, and grew up in Branchland, dau. of late Andrew and Violet Ferguson Adkins, youngest sister of late Callie Fredaline & Helen Adkins; Guyan Valley High School grad, former schoolteacher and then full-time homemaker, Trombone player in the Wildcats’ marching band; enrolled at MU, studying Library Sci. & Bus. Admin., earning both Bachelor and Master’s Degrees. Married Lewis Alfred Walker (deceased) 60 years of loving, happy marriage.; taught school in Huntington, but devoted herself to family full-time when “the boys” came along. In 1964, Al joined the faculty of Goucher College in Towson, MD.
Survivors: sons, Christopher A. Walker of Clearwater, FL and Dr. Joel W. Walker, MD, of Baltimore, MD; two grandchildren.
Viewing 10am, service 11am Fri., July 2, Union Miss. Bapt. Ch., Chesapeake, OH; burial in Midkiff Cem., Branchland; Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, assisted the family.