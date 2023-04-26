Thank you for Reading.

JAMI CHEYANNE MOORE, 33, Morrisvale, WV, died Mon., Apr. 3, 2023, dau. of late Jimmy Moore. Also predeceased by: sis., Brookie Moore; grandmother, Mable Thacker.

Survivors: four children; sisters, Nikkolette Dunlap of Alum Creek, & Holly Meade of Mullins, SC.

Recommended for you