Jami Cheyanne Moore Apr 26, 2023 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JAMI CHEYANNE MOORE, 33, Morrisvale, WV, died Mon., Apr. 3, 2023, dau. of late Jimmy Moore. Also predeceased by: sis., Brookie Moore; grandmother, Mable Thacker.Survivors: four children; sisters, Nikkolette Dunlap of Alum Creek, & Holly Meade of Mullins, SC.No service, Private burial later in Anderson Cem., Sumerco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Lincoln County Records Board continues to address social worker cuts DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME ASW Wrestling returns to Williamson LACKEY: Sheds Drone Boyz do it again Teachers leading innovative mathematics Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.