James Warren "Jim" Stevens
JAMES WARREN "JIM" STEVENS, 80 of Hamlin, WV. Born: December 27, 1942 passed away March 02, 2023. He is the son of the late Waldo W. Stevens and JoEmma Stevens and is also preceded in death by his wife; Helen Stevens.

He was a 1960 graduate of Hamlin High School and a CLU graduate of American College, Jim was a Nationwide Insurance agent of forty years, UFAF karate black belt, member of Hamlin Masonic Lodge #79 A.F.&A.M., member of Hamlin United Methodist Church, U.S. Air Force Reserve 1964-1966 and an outstanding golfer.

