JAMES WARREN "JIM" STEVENS, 80 of Hamlin, WV. Born: December 27, 1942 passed away March 02, 2023. He is the son of the late Waldo W. Stevens and JoEmma Stevens and is also preceded in death by his wife; Helen Stevens.
He was a 1960 graduate of Hamlin High School and a CLU graduate of American College, Jim was a Nationwide Insurance agent of forty years, UFAF karate black belt, member of Hamlin Masonic Lodge #79 A.F.&A.M., member of Hamlin United Methodist Church, U.S. Air Force Reserve 1964-1966 and an outstanding golfer.
He is survived by his daughter; Courtney (Darin) Cooper of Hamlin, WV, two brothers; Jack (Penny) Stevens of Hamlin, WV and Joe Stevens of Hamlin, WV, sister; Margie (Ted) Atkins of Alum Creek, WV, three granddaughters; Grace (Alex) Mills of Hamlin, WV, Kari Cooper (Roy Marcum) of Hamlin, WV, Maggie Cooper (Tylor Lucas) of Huntington, WV and three great granddaughters; Madilynn Rae Mills, Dani Layne Mills and Avery Kate Brumfield.
Funeral service was 12 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Robert Fulton officiating. Interment followed at Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, WV. Visitation was Monday 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Hospice of Huntington, Inc. P.O. Box 464 Huntington, WV 25709-0464.