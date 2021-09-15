Thank you for Reading.

JAMES T. “TIMMY” RAMEY, 71, Salt Rock, WV, died suddenly Thur., Sept. 2, 2021; born Sept. 29, 1949, son of late Tom Ramey & Cutie McSweeney. Owner of Mining Mfg., Inc.

Survivors: wife, Teonia Ramey; children, Andy Shawn (Christie) & Chanda Ramey; bro., Michael Ramey; four grandchildren.

Private service by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.

