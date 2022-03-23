JAMES "JIMMY" EDWARD HATFIELD, 57 of Fayetteville passed away Monday, March 14, 2022. He was born February 22nd, 1965 in Westmoreland Kansas. He worked at Courtney-Hollingsworth Autobody in Springdale, AR for 30 years. He was a well known respected member of the community with lifelong friends in Northwest Arkansas. He will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him. He is preceded in death by his parents, Scott and Barbara Hatfield and Sister Lorene Hatfield. He was very proud to be a descendent of Valentine D. Hatfield, his great great grandfather who was the brother of Devil Anse Hatfield.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Hatfield of Fayetteville; his daughters, Stacha and husband Keith Duffy of Henderson NV and their two children Anna Marie of Salt Lake City Utah, Logan of Henderson NV, Shannon and Leon Shafer of Westville, OK, Child Jackson of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Robyn and Michael Lewis of Bentonville, AR; Children Austin Lewis of Bentonville,AR; Felicia Rankin and husband Tanner of Bella Vista, AR and in April a new great grandchild Waylon Rankin and Lori Daniels and husband Nick of Lowell, AR; Children Skyler Brown and wife Rebecca of Springdale AR; Matt Daniels and wife Widnie of Lowell, AR; child Justin. His brothers, Dwayne Hatfield of Wichita, KS; Charles "Chuck" Hatfield and husband Richard of Desert Hot Springs, CA; David and Penny Hatfield of Haysville, KS and children, David Jr, Nicholas, and Amanda; Will Hatfield and Carla Shaw of Phoenix, AZ; Darrell and Mandy Hatfield of Jackson, MO and their two children, Connor and Zoey and many in-laws, cousins and friends.
The family asks that you celebrate his life in your own special way. We are honoring Jimmy's wishes to not hold a viewing or a memorial service. Online condolences may be left at www.siscofuneral.com