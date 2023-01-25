James Hughes Jan 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JAMES HUGHES, 25, Harts, WV, died Sat., Jan. 14, 2023 at home; born Sept. 14, 1997 in Huntington, son of Beverly and late James Hughes.Also predeceased by: grandparents, Guy Compton, James & Phyllis Hughes.Add'l. survivors: wife, Abigail Hughes; son, James Raylen Hughes; grandmother, Mavis Compton; sister, Heather Hughes (Evan); in-laws, Rickey and Tabbatha Sexton; bro.-in-law, Charles Stallard.Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Wed., Jan. 18, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, by Thomas McComas. Burial in Lucas Cem., Greenshoals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Statistics Genealogy Law Recommended for you Latest News Kanawha sheriff moves forward on body cams Case of Huntington child struck by bullet moves to grand jury Kroger employees allege company payroll system robbing them Leo Byrd was one of a kind Tomblin leads Lincoln County boys past Wayne 53-51 Lady Panthers drop a pair of games Panthers claw Billies in lopsided road win New Hurricane skatepark now open Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.