JAMES HERBERT BLACK, 74, Culloden, WV, died Mon., June 14, 2021, in St. Mary’s Med., Cntr.; born July 6, 1946, in Cabell Co., son of late Matthew and Fern Chapman Black; also predeceased by: sis., Pamela Dean. Husband of 51 yrs., to Shirley Thomas Black.
Survivors: children, Deborah (Michael) Merritte; Billy (Peggy) Black; sibs., Barbara Dorman, Roger Black; five grandchildren.
Viewing 11am, 1pm service Thur., June 17, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Danny Evans; burial in Valley View Mem. Park, Hurricane.