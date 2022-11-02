James Edward Flinner Jr. Nov 2, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JAMES EDWARD FLINNER, JR., 60, Tornado, WV, died Mon., Oct. 24, 2022.A full obituary with services arrangements will be forthcoming. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Arrangement Tornado Obituary Charleston James Edward Flinner Jr. Service Care Recommended for you Latest News Southern West Virginia Calendar CHURCH LISTINGS Lincoln County's Bird picks Indiana Senior Night festivities at Lions Club Field Riverside runs past Lincoln County, 65-12 Former Herd player Woods leads Tornadoes’ resurgence Yosef, No. 6 Marshall dominant on Senior Day Panthers rise to the regional challenge Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.