JAMES EDWARD ADKINS, 62, Kiahsville, WV, died Mon., Mar. 28, 2022, in a car accident on WV 10, Salt Rock; born Aug. 9, 1959 in West Hamlin, son of late Lindsey Jr. & Arizona Lucas Adkins.Survivors: long-time companion, Teresa Neace; dau., Ladonna Pasters (Brandon Seiber) of Cleveland, OH; step-sons, Anthony & William Neace (Danielle), Jarrett Hawks; sisters, Pamela Gail Adkins, Patricia Joy Sanchez; eight grandchildren.Viewing noon, 2pm service Sat., Apr. 2, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in family's estate, James Adkins Cem., Kiahsville.