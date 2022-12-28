JACOB LOGAN "JAKE" CLAY of West Hamlin, WV born: August 27, 1997 passed away December 11, 2022 at the age of 25 years, Three months and Fourteen days. He was preceded in death by his great grandparents; Irene Granny Clay, Cline Clay, Brady Workman and Florence Workman, grandparents; James McKee and Wanda Frye, Aunt; Rebecca McKee and cousin; Randy Holley II. He was a 2016 graduate of Lincoln County High School where he was very active in sports playing soccer and basketball. Jake loved fishing, playing cards and board games. He worked for DDS Gas Co..
He is survived by his parents; Davey and Michelle Clay, grandparents; Albert and Sharon Clay, brother; Jared Clay (Sydney Maynard), aunts and uncles; Tommy "Tom Tom" and Misty "Moose" Adkins, Randy and Mary Holley, Robert "P-Nut" McKee, Daniel Frye (Alisha Hale), Jimmy McKee (Teresa Newsome), cousins; Derek Adkins, Chloe Adkins, Shannon (Jared) Ferguson, Brandon Holley, Cory McKee, Dave McKee, Brad McKee, Brycen Frye, Maci Lunsford, his New York Family; Jordan (Brooke) Borek, his girlfriend; Krista Smith and her son; Isaiah Murphy and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin WV with Bishop Tommy Adkins and Elder Jason McComas officiating. Interment will follow in the Wanda Mae Memorial Cemetery, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday December 20, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.