JACKIE “JACK” LEE YEAGER, 80, Barboursville, WV, died Tue., July 6, 2021, after a short illness with a brain tumor; born Oct. 20, 1940, son of Minnis & Gladys Yeager; also predeceased by: bro., Chuck Yeager. Husband of Barbara Yeager Inco employee; owned Brady Hardware, Antique stores and Model train stores. Steele Mem. UMC.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to Little Victories Animal Rescue, Ona (www.littlevictories.org).
Viewing 1pm Sun., July 11, 1pm service by Ed Grant, Kevin Lantz, Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, burial in Yeager Cem., Lincoln Co.