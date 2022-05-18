Thank you for Reading.

JACK SCOTT BELL, 56, Alum Creek, WV, died Sat., Apr. 30, 2022, at home; son of Larry & late Marlene Workman Bell; also predeceased by: bro., Allen Bell.

Add'l. survivors; sibs., John Kovacic, Terri, Chucky (Trish) & Shannon Bell.

Memorial service 1pm, Sat., May 7, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, by Kenny Samms.

Recommended for you