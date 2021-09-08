Thank you for Reading.

INZA FAYE LOVEJOY, 69, of Cleveland, OH died Aug. 25, 2021.
Funeral service will be 11am Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.
The burial will be in the Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV.
A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.

