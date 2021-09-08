Inza Faye Lovejoy Sep 8, 2021 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save INZA FAYE LOVEJOY, 69, of Cleveland, OH died Aug. 25, 2021.Funeral service will be 11am Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.The burial will be in the Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV.A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burial Funeral Service Ethnology Worship Franklin Visitation Funeral Home Oh Branchland Recommended for you Latest News Annual Hamlin street fair postponed Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine reflects on impact of mine wars Welch marks Blair Mountain Centennial with multiple events Spring Valley runs past Parkersburg Huntington dominates Hurricane 38-0 BOE moving forward with consolidation project planning COVID cases reported in multiple schools Commission approves vaccine incentive for county employees Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.