IDA MAE BIAS, 84, Peytona, WV died Tues., July 20, 2021, in Marmet Center, Marmet, WV; born April 21, 1937, dau. of late Emery & Sarah Lovejoy; widow of Billy Dean Bias; also predeceased by: sibs., Betty Hager, Ruby, Rebel, Ward, Donald and Doshel Lovejoy; children, Donna Plumley. Gary Lee & Emery J. Bias.
Survivors: daughters in law, Debbie & Kathy Bias, sons, Billy & Rex Bias all of Peytona; sibs., Sissy Bias of Danville, Cora Lee of Yawkey, Romey (Denise) of Spurlockville, Lawerence (Darlene) of Culloden & Willis (Rita) Lovejoy of Alkol; 11 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren.
Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Fri., July 23, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, by Alan Skeens; burial in Billups Cem., Mud River.