HOLLIS GLEN ADKINS, 83, of Barboursville, WV died Tuesday October 26, 2021.A graveside service 12pm Saturday October 30, 2021 at Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, WV. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.